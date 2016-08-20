FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's SBI says will gain $120 billion in assets from takeover of units
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
August 20, 2016 / 8:00 AM / in a year

India's SBI says will gain $120 billion in assets from takeover of units

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Birds fly past the headquarters of State Bank of India in Mumbai, India, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - State Bank of India (SBI) (SBI.NS), the nation’s biggest lender by assets, will gain $120 billion in assets following its merger with associate banks and Bhartiya Mahila Bank, the lender said in a statement on Saturday.

In a first move to consolidate India’s struggling public sector banks, SBI’s board on Thursday approved share swap ratio for the proposed takeover of five units that had been run at arms-length, as well as state-run Bharatiya Mahila Bank, a bank for women set up in 2013.

Policymakers want to recapitalize and consolidate India’s state-run banks so that they can extend fresh credit and help drive an investment-led recovery in Asia’s third-largest economy that is currently getting a boost from state and private consumption.

India’s 27 public sector banks account for 70 percent of its banking sector assets, as well as the lion’s share of the country’s $120 billion in troubled loans.

SBI said the merger would expand its assets by 36 percent to about $447 billion.

Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.