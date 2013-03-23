New York state assembly to delay budget vote

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Lawmakers in New York state’s assembly will not vote on the state’s budget for the upcoming fiscal year on Sunday as scheduled, delaying it likely until later in the week, a spokesman for the assembly said on Saturday.

The delay means the vote on $135 billion budget, which is for fiscal year 2013-2014, will now likely go ahead on Thursday during a session that is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. The spokesperson did not say why the vote was delayed.