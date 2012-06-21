Decline in U.S. state pension funding slows: S&P

(Reuters) - The rate of decline in U.S. state pension funding levels has slowed, and some states show improvement, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said on Thursday, but it noted that unprecedented reforms will take time to kick in.

The credit rating agency said the average funded ratio - a measure of funds’ assets versus liabilities - for the 50 U.S. states had declined in 2010 to 73.7 percent from 75 percent in 2009.

The 1.6 percent decline compares with a 7 percent fall from 2008-09, an improvement, but one that is unlikely to quell widespread concerns.

“While there is some evidence of stabilization as we look into 2011 data, we expect that the future direction of pension funded ratios will be colored by the active debate over reform and reporting,” S&P credit analyst John Sugden said in a statement.

Despite the fact that funding ratios on average continue to weaken, S&P showed significant differences among individual state plans. Some showed ratios with a decline of up to 13.2 percent and others an increase of as much as a 12 percent.

The five top performing states with funding ratios of between 99.8 and 94.9 percent included Wisconsin, New York, North Carolina, South Dakota and Washington, according to S&P.

The bottom five, with the lowest funding ratios, were Illinois (45.4 percent), Connecticut (53.4 percent), Oklahoma (55.9 percent), Louisiana (55.9 percent) and Kentucky (56.9 percent).

In the past, public pension funding ratios have been even lower than today. The S&P report mentioned a Federal Reserve study showing that in 1975, the aggregate funded ratio of public pensions for states was 51 percent.

However, after having reached ratios above 100 percent by 2000, funding ratios fell sharply with losses in the stock market in 2008 and 2009, and, in some cases, with actuarial contributions below what was required.

This impact, though, should soon be over. A peek into next year’s data allowed S&P to conclude that the average funding ratio would likely be little changed. For those 29 states that already have data available for 2011, the funding ratio was 72.7 percent, up a touch from 72.6 percent in 2010.

PENSION OVERHAUL GATHERING STEAM

Given the current macroeconomic outlook, the improvements seen so far should be short-lived, said the report.

Meanwhile, reforms are being implemented but will take time to produce results.

“Pensions systems are undergoing the most significant level of reform in decades, which we view as a credit positive,” S&P said. “For the most part, however, reform efforts will address future benefits, and improvement in funding levels generally will be gradual.”

Not all the reforms will have equal results. The reforms that are strictly applied to future employees will have limited impact on current pension liabilities.

“Changes that affect current employees, such as reduction to or eliminations of COLAs (cost of living adjustments) and increased employee contributions are more likely to result in a more immediate reduction of current liabilities and ARC (actuarial required contribution),” the report said.

In this latter case, however, there is a higher possibility that those reforms will be subjected to litigation.

Upcoming Governmental Accounting Standards Boards (GASB) pension reporting and accounting changes are expected to be voted upon as soon as Monday, June 25. Once approved, the reforms will take some time to be implemented and may create initial confusion, the report said.

“We believe that some of the changes to accounting and actuarial assumptions could create reporting volatility and make comparisons to historical funding levels a challenge, at least in the near term,” it added.

S&P said “it will continue to differentiate states’ credit profiles where liabilities are large and growing, contributions are less then required, and there has been limited action on reform initiatives.”