State Street likely to pay over $500 million to settle lawsuits: WSJ

(Reuters) - State Street Corp is nearing a deal to pay more than $500 million to end long-running investigations over allegations that the custody bank dishonestly overcharged clients on currency transactions, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The deal is likely to resolve claims by the U.S. Justice and Labor departments and the Securities and Exchange Commission as well as lawsuits lodged by clients including pension funds, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The lawsuits accuse Boston-based State Street of promising to execute foreign exchange trades for clients at market prices, but instead using inaccurate or fake rates that included hidden markups, the Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/1ZY0nrO)

In an administrative complaint last month, Massachusetts’ top securities regulator, William Galvin, accused a unit of State Street of overcharging its clients.

Galvin’s complaint alleged that State Street routinely concealed markups to clients and earned hundreds of millions of extra dollars in what it described as “a dishonest and pervasive culture of overbilling.”

State Street did not immediately respond to requests by Reuters for comment.