State Street to buy Goldman hedge fund administrator

(Reuters) - State Street Corp (STT.N), already a major service provider to hedge funds, said on Tuesday it will pay $550 million to buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s (GS.N) hedge fund administration unit, making it the No. 1 in the world in that business.

State Street said the acquisition, which does not include Goldman’s prime brokerage business, is expected to add to earnings in its first full year of operations on a cash basis.

Boston-based State Street, long known as a custody and trust bank, will administer $877 billion for some of the world’s biggest and most prominent hedge funds.

By adding roughly $200 billion that Goldman Sachs administers for about 150 investment managers, State Street will become the No. 1 hedge fund administrator globally, based on industry survey data, State Street said.

Hedge fund administrators provide the accounting, performance tracking and other back-office services essential in the fast-growing $2 trillion hedge fund industry.

Growing demand from regulators for an independent assessment of funds has increased hedge funds’ use of administrators, leading to a number of deals in the sector.

State Street has made several acquisitions in the past years to strengthen this business.

A source told Reuters in June that State Street was in late-stage discussions to buy Goldman’s Administrative Services (GSAS) -- and create the world’s biggest administration services provider to hedge funds.

The deal is expected to be finalized in the fourth quarter and all GSAS employees, including management, are expected to join State Street.

Shares of State Street closed at $44.14 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. Goldman Sachs closed at $97.68.