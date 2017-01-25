FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BlackRock jilts State Street by moving $1 trillion assets to JPMorgan
#Business News
January 25, 2017 / 3:18 PM / 7 months ago

BlackRock jilts State Street by moving $1 trillion assets to JPMorgan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The BlackRock sign is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York, in this October 11, 2015 file photo.Eduardo Munoz/Files

BOSTON (Reuters) - State Street Corp (STT.N) executives on Wednesday moved to soften the blow of losing $1 trillion in BlackRock assets to a rival by saying the move was not part of a broader trend.

State Street executives said on a conference call that BlackRock has been a client since 1988. But BlackRock is moving more than $1 trillion in assets to the custodian platform run by JPMorgan Chase & Co Inc (JPM.N).

State Street said it will continue to service BlackRock's high growth iShares ETF assets. And State Street executives said BlackRock's move is not part of a broader trend of losing assets. State Street said it won $1.4 trillion in new asset servicing commitments in 2016, for example.

Reporting By Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

