State Street could miss 2012 compensation ratio target
October 16, 2012 / 2:46 PM / 5 years ago

State Street could miss 2012 compensation ratio target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON (Reuters) - State Street Corp STT. said on Tuesday that it could miss its 2012 target for keeping a lid on compensation expenses, a development that might embolden investors unhappy with the pace of cost-cutting at the world’s No. 2 custody bank.

“If the overall revenue environment remains weak, it will likely affect our ability to achieve our compensation-to-revenue goal for the full-year 2012,” State Street Chief Financial Officer Ed Resch said on a conference call.

State Street’s goal is to keep the compensation ratio at about 39 percent, compared with 40 percent in 2011. That goal could be hard to meet, though, if revenue were flat or declined.

Some shareholders, including activist investor Nelson Peltz, have been critical of State Street’s compensation ratio, saying it is too high. And on Monday, the Financial Times reported that four large shareholders would like to see State Street replace either Chief Executive Jay Hooley or Resch.

Reporting by Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
