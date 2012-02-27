State Street says N.Y. authorities probing forex

(Reuters) - State Street Corp. said on Monday the U.S. attorney in Manhattan and the New York attorney general are investigating its foreign exchange trades, a development that could put more pressure on a key activity already under scrutiny.

State Street’s shares are down 10 percent over the past year while the broader S&P 500 index is up nearly 3 percent in that time. Forex lawsuits have rocked State Street and Bank of New York Mellon Corp, which have been accused of improperly charging pension funds for foreign exchange.

The New York attorney general and the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York have made inquiries into what State Street described as “our indirect foreign exchange execution methods.”

Those same New York authorities last year filed civil lawsuits against BNY Mellon, State Street’s top rival. In a lawsuit in October, the New York attorney general alleged BNY Mellon earned $2 billion over the decade from the trading. Earlier this month, the U.S. attorney in Manhattan filed an amended complaint against BNY Mellon that said the bank “repeatedly lied” about its forex transactions.

The bank has denied any wrongdoing.

Boston-based State Street, which is the largest provider of mutual fund custody and accounting services in the United States, made the disclosure about the New York investigation in its annual report filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

At issue are the prices custody banks have charged on so-called non-negotiated trades, typically on forex transactions that are less than $1 million. Pension funds and U.S. authorities have accused the custody banks of misrepresenting the pricing on the trades. The banks have denied any wrongdoing, but they also have changed their practices in the marketplace amid the fallout.

In its annual report, State Street said heightened regulatory and media scrutiny on these forex trades could result in pressure on pricing and reduce client volume.

“Some custody clients or their investment managers have elected to change the manner in which they execute foreign exchange with us or have decided not to use our foreign exchange execution methods,” State Street said in the filing.

In 2011, State Street said its revenue from non-negotiated or indirect forex trades declined 1 percent from 2010.

In 2009, California’s attorney general accused State Street of making false claims on its forex trading. The attorney general in that case has asserted actual damages of $56 million for the period from 2001 to 2009. It also is seeking additional penalties and damages.

Meanwhile, Bernstein Research analyst Brad Hintz said State Street has struggled to pass along price increases to clients throughout its business segments.

“The firm continues to face questions from investors who are at a loss to square the seeming oligopolistic structure of the industry with a lack of individual firm control over pricing,” Hintz said in a research note. “State Street continues to express a cautious view about the ability of industry participants to exercise pricing power.”