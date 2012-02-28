State Street to pay $5 mln for role in failed CDO

BOSTON (Reuters) - State Street Corp will be forced pay $5 million for failing to tell investors about the role a prominent hedge fund, Magnetar Capital LLC, played in creating a risky collateralized debt obligation, or CDO that the company marketed to its clients.

Massachusetts’ top securities regulator, William Galvin, said on Tuesday he imposed the fine on the Boston-based company’s State Street Global Advisors investment arm, requesting it to return $3.54 million in fees, profits, commissions and other remuneration it earned on the deal and to pay a $1.45 million penalty.

A State Street spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the matter.

During the housing boom, State Street became the investment manager of a CDO known as Carina CDO Ltd after Deutsche Bank AG’s Deutsche Bank Securities unit approached the company. Meanwhile Magnetar, the hedge fund, helped select the assets that were included in the CDO and then bet that some of these would fail. State Street was involved in creating the marketing materials and meeting with potential investors.

By failing to tell these people exactly who helped put the CDO together and who would benefit if it failed, as Carina did only 16 months after being created, State Street harmed its investors, Galvin said.

“Without disclosure of this material information, investors were unaware of a potential conflict of interest between Magnetar and other Carina investors and thus were unable to make a fully informed investment decision with respect to Carina,” Galvin said in a statement.

Galvin, who has aggressively pursued banks and mutual funds in his home state for cheating investors during the financial crisis, and other regulators have recently been looking closely at how CDOs were structured. By often stocking CDOs with toxic assets, banks, hedge funds and financial advisers helped prolong the mortgage crisis and delayed economic recovery in the United States, industry experts have said.

When Carina failed, investors lost $450 million, Galvin said.

Magnetar was one of a handful of hedge funds that actively invested in CDOs and it helped construct more than a dozen of them, Galvin said.

Earlier this month The Wall Street Journal reported that the Securities and Exchange Commission has warned Alexander Rekeda, who headed Japanese bank Mizuho Financial Group’s U.S. subprime debt business in 2006, that it might file charges against him.