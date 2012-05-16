Protesters disrupt State Street annual meeting

BOSTON (Reuters) - Protesters calling themselves the “99 percent” disrupted State Street Corp’s annual meeting on Wednesday, using a coordinated plan to interrupt Chairman and Chief Executive Jay Hooley five different times.

The group accused State Street of dodging taxes, outsourcing jobs, investing in a private prison and defrauding pension fund clients.

The protesters shouted a number of things, including: “You should be ashamed of yourselves,” during Hooley’s presentation to shareholders.

Later in the meeting, Hooley said the bank had done none of the things it was being accused of.