FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Protesters disrupt State Street annual meeting
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Breakingviews
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
May 16, 2012 / 3:45 PM / 5 years ago

Protesters disrupt State Street annual meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON (Reuters) - Protesters calling themselves the “99 percent” disrupted State Street Corp’s annual meeting on Wednesday, using a coordinated plan to interrupt Chairman and Chief Executive Jay Hooley five different times.

The group accused State Street of dodging taxes, outsourcing jobs, investing in a private prison and defrauding pension fund clients.

The protesters shouted a number of things, including: “You should be ashamed of yourselves,” during Hooley’s presentation to shareholders.

Later in the meeting, Hooley said the bank had done none of the things it was being accused of.

Reporting By Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.