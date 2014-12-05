Norway plans $1.4 billion boost for Statkraft in renewables push

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway plans to boost the financial firepower of state-owned energy group Statkraft by 10 billion crowns ($1.4 billion) to support its renewable power expansion at home and abroad.

Statkraft is Norway’s biggest power firm in terms of output and Europe’s largest producer of renewable energy, with over 350 hydropower generators in the Nordics and offshore wind assets in Britain.

The government hopes the new cash will lift Statkraft’s renewable energy investments by 60 billion crowns from this year up until 2018, Norwegian Industry Minister Monica Maeland said on Friday.

Statkraft Chief Executive Christian Rynning-Toennesen said: “The capital will be invested in hydropower, wind power, district heating and other renewable energy technologies.”

“This will among other things help ensure that Statkraft can contribute 5 billion crowns to a wind power project in the UK together with Statoil,” he added, referring to the Dudgeon offshore wind farm which the two Norwegian companies own.

Investments will also take place in Norway and other European countries, and in growth markets in Asia and South America, he said.

The government proposed on Friday that it would inject 5 billion crowns in fresh capital and also raise the same amount by reducing Statkraft’s dividends in 2016-2018.

The plans will require parliamentary approval.