Statoil to study new concept for halted $15.5 billion project

A general view of Statoil's office is seen in Stavanger in this January 18, 2013 file photo provided by NTB Scanpix. REUTERS/Kent Skibstad/NTB Scanpix

OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian energy firm Statoil has commissioned Aker Solutions AKSO.OL to study a floater concept for its $15.5 billion Johan Castberg field in the Arctic, which it put on halt earlier this year.

Under a previous plan, Statoil planned to build a new oil hub near the northern tip of the European continent, hoping to bring it into production by the end of 2018.

However, it delayed the project in June, the biggest in the Norwegian Arctic, after the government announced an oil tax hike.