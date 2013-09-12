FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Statoil CEO should consider stepping down, union says
#Business News
September 12, 2013 / 5:13 PM / 4 years ago

Statoil CEO should consider stepping down, union says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Statoil's CEO Helge Lund holds a news conference at the center for relatives of the hostages in Algeria, which has been established near the airport in Bergen, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Hakon Mosvold Larsen/NTB Scanpix

OSLO (Reuters) - Statoil (STL.OL) Chief Executive Helge Lund should consider resigning after the company’s investigation uncovered serious management shortcomings prior to an attack on its gas plant in Algeria, Hilde-Marit Rysst, the head of energy union SAFE said on Thursday.

“Before the investigation started, Lund said he was the man in charge and he was responsible,” Rysst told Reuters. “Now the report clearly states that mistakes were made.”

“He needs to consider his position after this report, he should consider stepping down,” she said.

Lund earlier on Thursday said he was not considering stepping down.

Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; editing by James Jukwey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
