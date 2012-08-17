Statoil finds oil near giant Johan Sverdrup field

A logo of Statoil is pictured at a petrol station in the evening in the center of Warsaw February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway’s Statoil (STL.OL) has made an oil discovery in the North Sea near the giant Johan Sverdrup field, but will need several days to estimate the find’s size, the firm said on Friday.

State-controlled Statoil found oil in production license 265 in the Geitungen prospect in the Norwegian side of the North Sea, just kilometers away from Johan Sverdrup, one of the biggest finds ever made off Norway.

“I can confirm oil has been encountered and a drilling core sample has been recovered ... (but) we still need some days to analyze the results,” Statoil spokesman Ola Anders Skauby said.

Det norske oljeselskap DETNOR.OL, which has a 20 percent stake in the license, earlier estimated the resource in the license at between 100 million and 300 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Johan Sverdrup is estimated to hold 1.7 to 3.3 billion barrels of oil and production could start in 2018. A more precise estimate on its size will be made after an extensive drilling campaign this year.

Statoil has a 40 percent stake in the current find, state-owned Petoro has 30 percent and Lundin Petroleum (LUPE.ST) holds 10 percent.

Shares in Det norske, a relatively small player, jumped 5 percent on the announcement, while Lundin traded 0.9 percent higher at 1140 GMT. Statoil was up 0.3 percent.