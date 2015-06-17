FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Statoil says still working on terms to develop Bay du Nord field
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
June 17, 2015 / 6:11 PM / 2 years ago

Statoil says still working on terms to develop Bay du Nord field

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The company logo of Statoil is seen during a company results presentation in London February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

CALGARY, Alberta (Reuters) - Statoil ASA, said on Wednesday it is still working with the government of Canada’s Newfoundland to come up with terms for developing the Bay du Nord discovery in the North Atlantic off the province’s coast.

Jez Averty, the company’s senior vice-president, exploration, for North America, said in an interview he is optimistic Statoil will be able to reach a deal on terms to develop the 600 million barrel find but is not yet ready to say when he expects to reach an agreement.

Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Richard Chang

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.