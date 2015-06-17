Statoil says still working on terms to develop Bay du Nord field

CALGARY, Alberta (Reuters) - Statoil ASA, said on Wednesday it is still working with the government of Canada’s Newfoundland to come up with terms for developing the Bay du Nord discovery in the North Atlantic off the province’s coast.

Jez Averty, the company’s senior vice-president, exploration, for North America, said in an interview he is optimistic Statoil will be able to reach a deal on terms to develop the 600 million barrel find but is not yet ready to say when he expects to reach an agreement.