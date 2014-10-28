FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. regulator tells Statoil it has closed energy price-fixing probe
October 28, 2014 / 3:11 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. regulator tells Statoil it has closed energy price-fixing probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A general view of Statoil's office is seen in Stavanger in this January 18, 2013 file photo provided by NTB Scanpix. REUTERS/Kent Skibstad/NTB Scanpix

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway’s Statoil was told by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission that it was closing a probe into anticompetitive practices in oil price reporting and assessment, it said on Tuesday.

The announcement comes after a similar statement from BP.

“We have received the same information with regards to Statoil and (the) FTC,” Statoil spokesman Morten Eek told Reuters.

European Commission officials in May 2013 raided the offices of BP, Shell and Statoil as part of a probe into suspected manipulation of oil and biofuel prices.

Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Balazs Koranyi

