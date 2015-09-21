FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Statoil to have 20 percent fewer employees by end-2016 vs 2013: CEO
September 21, 2015 / 1:03 PM / 2 years ago

Statoil to have 20 percent fewer employees by end-2016 vs 2013: CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian oil and gas firm Statoil plans to have 20 percent fewer employees by end-2016 compared to 2013, its chief executive said on Monday.

“Suppliers have to take their responsibility to cut costs. We are also taking our part in the restructuring. We have to simplify our work and make it smarter,” Statoil’s CEO Eldar Saetre told reporters on the sidelines of a conference.

“At the end of 2016 we expect 20 percent fewer employees than in 2013,” he said.

Statoil had 22,516 permanent employees and 1,411 consultants at the end of 2014.

Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, writing by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
