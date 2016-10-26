FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Norway's oil safety watchdog asks Statoil to investigate recent incidents
October 26, 2016 / 11:56 AM / 10 months ago

Norway's oil safety watchdog asks Statoil to investigate recent incidents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The company logo of Statoil is seen during a company results presentation in London February 6, 2015.Toby Melville/File Photo

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway's Petroleum Safety Authority (PSA) asked Statoil on Wednesday to investigate whether a number of recent incidents at the oil company's facilities might be related and linked to cost cuts, a spokesman for the watchdog said.

In the last two weeks, a Statoil offshore platform caught fire and another was shut after a gas leak. A drilling rig also struggled to contain a well, while five people were injured at an oil terminal, and the country's biggest refinery was evacuated over a leak.

Following the latest incident at the near 240,000 barrels per day Mongstad refinery on Tuesday, the PSA held an urgent meeting with Statoil early on Wednesday.

Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Susan Fenton

