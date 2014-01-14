FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Siemens wins £516 million Statoil wind farm deal
January 14, 2014 / 7:05 AM / 4 years ago

Siemens wins £516 million Statoil wind farm deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian energy firm Statoil awarded two contracts worth 516 million British pounds to Siemens (SIEGn.DE) for work on the Dudgeon Offshore Wind Farm in the UK sector of the North Sea, Statoil said on Tuesday.

Siemens will be responsible for the engineering, supply, assembly, commissioning and service of 67, 6 megawatt wind turbine generators with engineering work starting immediately and first turbine ready for installation in January 2017, Statoil said in a statement.

“Once in operation, the wind farm will provide renewable energy to approximately 400,000 households in the UK market,” the firm added.

Statoil holds a 70 percent stake in the project while Norway’s state owned Statkraft has the remaining 30 percent.

Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Terje Solsvik

