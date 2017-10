A logo of Statoil is pictured at a petrol station in the evening in the center of Warsaw February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway’s Statoil (STL.OL) will invest about 40 billion Norwegian crowns ($6.99 billion) in the upcoming development phases at its Snoehvit natural gas field in the Arctic to maintain production until 2040, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

Statoil said earlier on Tuesday it had dropped its plans to expand its Snoehvit field due to insufficient reserves.