China's Jiangsu to buy Temasek-backed STATS ChipPAC for $1.8 billion: sources

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China’s Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co Ltd (JCET) has agreed to buy Temasek Holdings-controlled STATS ChipPAC, valuing the Singapore company at about $1.8 billion including debt, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

JCET, active in the semiconductor business, has agreed to pay S$0.46 for each share in STATS ChipPAC, one of the people said. STATS ChipPAC shares closed Friday at S$0.58, and trading was halted on Monday pending an announcement. STATS ChipPAC, about 84 percent-owned by Singapore state fund Temasek, provides semiconductor packaging design and assembly solutions.

STATS ChipPAC and JCET did not reply to emails seeking comments, while Temasek declined to comment.

A deal is likely to be announced as early as Thursday, the people said, declining to be identified as details were not public.