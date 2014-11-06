FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's Jiangsu to buy Temasek-backed STATS ChipPAC for $1.8 billion: sources
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
November 6, 2014 / 8:22 AM / 3 years ago

China's Jiangsu to buy Temasek-backed STATS ChipPAC for $1.8 billion: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China’s Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co Ltd (JCET) has agreed to buy Temasek Holdings-controlled STATS ChipPAC, valuing the Singapore company at about $1.8 billion including debt, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

JCET, active in the semiconductor business, has agreed to pay S$0.46 for each share in STATS ChipPAC, one of the people said. STATS ChipPAC shares closed Friday at S$0.58, and trading was halted on Monday pending an announcement. STATS ChipPAC, about 84 percent-owned by Singapore state fund Temasek, provides semiconductor packaging design and assembly solutions.

STATS ChipPAC and JCET did not reply to emails seeking comments, while Temasek declined to comment.

A deal is likely to be announced as early as Thursday, the people said, declining to be identified as details were not public.

Additional reporting by Rujun Shen in SINGAPORE and Elzio Barreto in HONG KONG; Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.