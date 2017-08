WASHINGTON (Reuters) - SG Americas Securities, a subsidiary of French bank Societe Generale, has agreed to pay $750,000 to settle charges it participated in so-called wash trades and failed to diligently supervise over a 3-1/2-year period, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Wednesday.

The CFTC said Newedge USA, SG Americas' predecessor, engaged in wash trades from June 2010 through at least January 2014.