FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STEC 1st-quarter misses Street, sees weak 2nd-quarter
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
California
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
May 8, 2012 / 10:28 PM / in 5 years

STEC 1st-quarter misses Street, sees weak 2nd-quarter

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Solid-state drives maker STEC Inc STEC.O reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss on increased competition and forecast a weak second quarter, sending its shares down 12 percent in extended trade.

The company, which has been losing its share in the highly lucrative but cut-throat market for enterprise solid-state drives (SSD), expects adjusted second-quarter loss of 26 cents to 28 cents a share on revenue of $40 million to $42 million.

Analysts on average were looking for a loss of 14 cents per share on revenue of $51.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

“The revenue level in the second quarter of 2012 represents a trough period for us,” Chief Executive Manouch Moshayedi said in a statement.

The company has been dominating the market for SSDs -- faster and costlier than traditional magnetic drives -- but larger players in the hard drive market such as Western Digital WDC.N and Seagate Plc (STX.O) have eaten into its share.

In the first quarter, the company posted a loss of $10.7 million, or 23 cents a share, compared with a profit of $14.1 million, or 27 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, it lost 17 cents a share.

Revenue fell 47 percent to $50.4 million.

Analysts had expected a loss of 15 cents a share on revenue of $49.9 million.

STEC shares were down 85 cents at $6.85 after the bell on Tuesday. The company’s market value has halved in the last year. (Reporting by Himank Sharma and Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.