STEC 1st-quarter misses Street, sees weak 2nd-quarter

(Reuters) - Solid-state drives maker STEC Inc STEC.O reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss on increased competition and forecast a weak second quarter, sending its shares down 12 percent in extended trade.

The company, which has been losing its share in the highly lucrative but cut-throat market for enterprise solid-state drives (SSD), expects adjusted second-quarter loss of 26 cents to 28 cents a share on revenue of $40 million to $42 million.

Analysts on average were looking for a loss of 14 cents per share on revenue of $51.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

“The revenue level in the second quarter of 2012 represents a trough period for us,” Chief Executive Manouch Moshayedi said in a statement.

The company has been dominating the market for SSDs -- faster and costlier than traditional magnetic drives -- but larger players in the hard drive market such as Western Digital WDC.N and Seagate Plc (STX.O) have eaten into its share.

In the first quarter, the company posted a loss of $10.7 million, or 23 cents a share, compared with a profit of $14.1 million, or 27 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, it lost 17 cents a share.

Revenue fell 47 percent to $50.4 million.

Analysts had expected a loss of 15 cents a share on revenue of $49.9 million.

STEC shares were down 85 cents at $6.85 after the bell on Tuesday. The company’s market value has halved in the last year. (Reporting by Himank Sharma and Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore)