Esmark to convert Ohio steel mill to serve shale boom
#U.S.
September 10, 2014 / 10:40 AM / 3 years ago

Esmark to convert Ohio steel mill to serve shale boom

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - An idled steel facility in the heartland of the United States is gearing up for a revival as an energy services provider due to surging production from the U.S. shale revolution. 

Esmark Inc said in a statement on Wednesday that it is converting the former Ohio Cold Rolling Co steel manufacturing plant in Yorkville, Ohio, into a transportation and logistics hub to serve the Marcellus and Utica shale plays of Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia.

Esmark acquired the Yorkville facility about two years ago from a defunct steelmaker but kept the facility idled due to poor market conditions.

The move to refit the plant comes amid a shale boom that has set the United States on course to become the world’s largest producer of oil and gas. 

The new facility, renamed Yorkville Energy Services Terminal, will provide oil and gas-related infrastructure services such as fresh water off-take, dry storage, as well as rail, barge and truck access.

Esmark said a number of large and mid-sized energy services companies have expressed interest in the terminal, including companies engaged in material handling, transloading and rail switching. It did not name the companies.

The terminal is due to become operational by October or early November, and will employ up to 75 people.

Reporting by Catherine Ngai; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
