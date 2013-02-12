FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US steel exports set record in 2012, despite year-end slowdown
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
February 12, 2013 / 10:21 PM / 5 years ago

US steel exports set record in 2012, despite year-end slowdown

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Steel export volume from the United States rose 2.2 percent in 2012 to a record high, but a slowdown in the last two months of the year raised concerns about 2013 business opportunities, a steel trade association said on Tuesday.

About 13.7 million short tons of U.S.-made steel were exported in 2012, beating a previous record set in 2008, according to the American Institute for International Steel (AIIS).

The 2012 record was set despite a steep decline in exports in the last part of the year, with December exports down almost 20 percent compared with the same month of 2011.

“The slow finish to 2012 and slow start of 2013 in the U.S. and international markets has clearly impacted international demand even in faster-growing developing countries,” AIIS President David Phelps said in a statement.

“While setting a new record for exports of US-made steel is gratifying, the slump at the end of the year is cause for concern at least about early 2013 export business opportunities.”

The growth in exports in 2012 was driven by a 20 percent increase in shipments to Mexico, association data showed. (Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.