Most steelmakers see gloomy first quarter

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Most U.S. steelmakers will report lower first-quarter earnings and will see little improvement until the construction industry rebounds, analysts said.

Wall Street got a preview of what to expect last month, when Nucor Inc (NUE.N) and Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD.O) each gave a first-quarter profit forecast below estimates, saying they were hit by an unexpected pricing squeeze and lower customer orders. AK Steel (AKS.N) said it expected a first-quarter loss because of weak demand.

Among the major producers, only U.S. Steel (X.N) is likely to report better results in the first quarter, turning from a loss a year ago to a profit, largely due to the sale of its Serbian operations at the end of 2011.

The companies are scheduled to begin reporting their first-quarter results over the next two weeks, starting with Steel Dynamics on Wednesday after the market closes.

Bridget Freas, a steel analyst with Morningstar in Chicago, said one bright spot was the announcement by Reliance Steel (RS.N), a processor of steel, that it expects a higher first-quarter profit because of stronger demand and pricing.

“Reliance was a positive data point for the whole industry. It gives them nice momentum for the second quarter,” she said. “A number of companies have announced price increases and that suggests order rates are continuing to improve.”

Freas noted that capacity utilization in the U.S. steel industry is just under 80 percent, up from as low as 50 percent during the recession when demand for steel dropped sharply.

“That shows there is enough demand to absorb new supply,” she said. “That improvement should be evident in the second quarter, but overall for the year, this is still not going to be a blockbuster, even if trends hold up.”

Charles Bradford, of Bradford Research in New York, said demand for steel has picked up in the auto industry and some machinery sectors. But he said that construction, the steel industry’s biggest market, has lagged.

“The outlook is much better for the second quarter,” Bradford said, noting that construction usually picks up when the weather is warm and better suited for building.

Steel prices rose in the early part of the first quarter, but are still lower than this time last year. A ton of Midwestern hot-rolled coil is currently selling for $685, according to Dahlman Rose & Co analyst Tony Rizzuto. That same HRC steel was priced at $875 a year ago.

Kuni Chen, an analyst with CRT Capital Group, said steel prices appear to have stabilized at about $700 per ton.

Bradford was optimistic for the longer-term health of the steel industry. “The economy is getting better, people are buying steel,” he said.

According to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, analysts expect U.S. Steel to post a profit of 44 cents per share, after a loss of 16 cents per share in the 2011 first quarter and a $1.14 per share loss in the fourth quarter.

AK Steel is expected to post a loss of 11 cents per share, after a profit of 8 cents in the year-ago quarter, but narrower than the loss of 51 cents in the fourth quarter.

Nucor’s expected 39 cents per share profit is down from the 50 cents per share it recorded a year ago and Steel Dynamics’ estimate of a 21 cents per share profit is less than half the 46 cents it made in the 2011 first quarter.