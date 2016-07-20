FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Global steel output unchanged in June but China ramps up
July 20, 2016 / 2:41 PM / a year ago

Global steel output unchanged in June but China ramps up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A worker welds steel frames at a construction site of a railway bridge in Zhengzhou, Henan province December 17, 2009.Donald Chan/File Photo - RTSHZMK

LONDON (Reuters) - Global crude steel production was unchanged in June from the same month last year, as higher output in top producer China was offset by falls elsewhere, figures from the World Steel Association (Worldsteel) showed on Wednesday.

China, which produces about half the world's steel, has been ramping up output since March as rising prices and improved demand spurred mills to churn out more alloy.

The pick up comes at a time when the country is being accused of dumping record levels of cheap steel exports onto world markets. China, however, has denied this.

China's steel output rose 1.7 percent in June versus a year ago to 68.3 million tonnes, Worldsteel data showed.

Global crude steel production was unchanged at 136 million tonnes, however, as output fell in other key regions.

Production dropped 5.3 percent in the European Union, 1.2 percent in North America and 0.6 percent in the Commonwealth of Independent States.

Beijing says it is committed to cutting steel production capacity this year by 45 million tonnes - a move that will involve relocating 180,000 steel workers.

Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Mark Potter

