FILE PHOTO: The coking plant and blast furnace of ThyssenKrupp Steel Europe AG are seen in Duisburg in this January 14, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

LONDON, June 20 Global crude steel production rose 2.0 percent to 143 million tonnes in May from the same month a year ago, figures from the World Steel Association showed on Tuesday.

Crude steel output from China, the world's top producer and consumer of the alloy, rose to 72.3 million tonnes, up 1.8 percent from May 2016.