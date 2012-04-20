FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Global, China steel output rises in March
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 20, 2012 / 11:01 AM / in 5 years

Global, China steel output rises in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Labourers work at a steel manufacturing plant in Hefei, Anhui province November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

LONDON (Reuters) - Global crude steel production rose 1.8 percent to 132 metric million tonnes (145.5 million tons) in March, compared to the same month last year, data from the World Steel Association showed on Friday.

Top producer China’s crude steel output for March was 61.6 million tonnes, up 3.9 percent from the same month last year, while production in Japan rose 2.3 percent year-on-year to 9.3 million tonnes.

Global production for the first quarter was 1.1 percent higher than the same period last year, at 377 million tonnes.

Reporting by Harpreet Bhal; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.