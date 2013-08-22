FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German steelmakers need alliance for procurement: Salzgitter
August 22, 2013 / 5:13 AM / in 4 years

German steelmakers need alliance for procurement: Salzgitter

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Steel rolls are pictured at the plant of German steel company Salzgitter AG in Salzgitter, Lower Saxony on March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s steelmakers should band together to buy raw materials, much like Chinese rivals do, the chairman of German firm Salzgitter (SZGG.DE) was quoted as saying in a German newspaper on Thursday.

“Chinese steelmakers all make joint purchases. The German companies could work much more closely together without attracting the attention of the cartel office,” Rainer Thieme told Hannoversche Allgemeine Zeitung in an interview.

He said though that Salzgitter was not interested in merging with another company and that it wanted to stay independent.

Salzgitter is currently cutting costs after it lowered its outlook for the second time this year on weak demand and low prices.

Thieme told the paper Salzgitter had to make production more flexible.

He also said he could not rule out a closure of its loss-making Peine plant with 1,100 staff in northern Germany unless there was progress in talks between management and staff on a restructuring plan.

Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Matt Driskill

