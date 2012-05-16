FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. steelmakers' stocks fall on gloomy outlook
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Breakingviews
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
May 16, 2012 / 8:10 PM / in 5 years

U.S. steelmakers' stocks fall on gloomy outlook

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Shares in U.S. steelmakers fell on Wednesday and analysts said it was likely related to a major iron-ore producer warning that commodity markets could cool further amid the Euro zone crisis and uncertainty over the global economy.

On the New York Stock Exchange, U.S. Steel (X.N) stock closed down 4.9 percent at $22.76, AK Steel (AKS.N) dropped 4.4 percent to $6.49 and Nucor (NUE.N) slipped 2 percent to $35.07. On Nasdaq, Steel Dynamics (STLD.O) Steel Dynamics lost 4.3 percent to $10.93.

Earlier, BHP Billiton (BHP.AX) (BLT.L), the world’s top miner and third-biggest supplier of iron ore - a raw material for steel - warned that commodity markets could cool further and said investors had lost confidence in the longer-term health of the global economy.

The spot iron ore price dropped to its weakest level since late February and has given up this year’s gains to trade down nearly 2 percent year-to-date, as a Chinese slowdown threatens to curb steel output further.

Analyst Bridget Freas, of Morningstar in Chicago, said the stock slide was likely related to the BHP announcement.

“BHP’s comments were depressing and have implications for the whole mining supply chain,” she said.

Reporting by Steve James; Editing by Tim Dobbyn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.