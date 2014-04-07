FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NZ's Steel and Tube to acquire Tata Steel unit
April 7, 2014 / 8:45 PM / 3 years ago

NZ's Steel and Tube to acquire Tata Steel unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Tata Steel logo is seen at the Tata Steel rails factory in Hayange, Eastern France, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand’s Steel and Tube ltd (STU.NZ) is to acquire the local business of India’s Tata Steel, the company said on Tuesday.

It said it would pay NZ$27.5 million ($23.67 million) for Tata Steel International Australasia Ltd, which makes stainless steel, engineering steels, and composite floor decks for the New Zealand and Pacific Island markets.

Steel and Tube said the acquisition was a strong strategic fit for the company.

($1 = 1.1616 New Zealand dollars)

Gyles Beckford

