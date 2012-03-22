FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Steelcase's profit misses on higher operating costs
March 22, 2012 / 9:10 PM / 6 years ago

Steelcase's profit misses on higher operating costs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Steelcase Inc (SCS.N) posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit, as increased spending on new products bumped up operating costs, and the office furniture maker forecast first-quarter earnings below Wall Street estimates.

The weak profit and outlook sent the stock tumbling 13 percent in after-market trade on Thursday. Steelcase shares had closed at $9.29 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Steelcase expects first-quarter earnings of 8 cents to 12 cents a share, including restructuring costs of 2 cents a share.

Analysts, on average, were expecting the company to earn 16 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Fourth-quarter net income rose to $14.9 million, or 11 cents a share, from $10.4 million, or 8 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned 14 cents a share, missing the analysts’ estimates by two cents.

Revenue rose 11 percent to $690.2 million.

Operating costs climbed 15 percent to $184.1 million.

Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair

