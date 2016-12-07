FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Steinhoff International says not looking to do deals in South America
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Charred ruins and sooty skies
California wildfires
Charred ruins and sooty skies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
December 7, 2016 / 9:32 AM / 10 months ago

Steinhoff International says not looking to do deals in South America

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Poundland employee checks products in a store in London, Britain November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth/File Photo

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s Steinhoff International (SNHG.DE)(SNHJ.J) is not looking at M&A deals in South America, the company’s chief executive said on Wednesday, responding to a question about a possible acquisition of appliance maker Via Varejo (VVAR3.SA) in Brazil.

“We are not looking at anything in South America,” Steinhoff Chief Executive Markus Jooste said during a call with analysts after releasing fourth-quarter results.

Shares in Via Varejo SA soared last month on reports that three suitors, Steinhoff among them, had expressed interest in a controlling stake in the company.

Reporting by TJ Strydom. Editing by Jane Merriman

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.