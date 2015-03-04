FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Africa's Steinhoff likely list in Frankfurt in June
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
Future of Money
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Africa Investment 2015
March 4, 2015 / 12:16 PM / 3 years ago

South Africa's Steinhoff likely list in Frankfurt in June

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Traders are pictured at their desks in front of the DAX board at the Frankfurt stock exchange February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski/Remote

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African furniture group Steinhoff SHFJ.J is likely to move its primary listing to Frankfurt by June, its CEO said, after the floatation was delayed due to its $5.7 billion deal to buy clothes retailer Pepkor in November.

Johannesburg-based Steinhoff has been seeking a listing in Europe, where it makes the bulk of its profits, to enhance its capital structure. But plans to list the business were put on hold after Steinhoff announced the Pepkor deal.

“We expect the Pepkor transaction to be completed in the next three weeks. It looks like we could list in Frankfurt in June,” Steinhoff Chief Executive Markus Jooste told the Reuters Africa Investment Summit this week.

Jooste also said the Pepkor transaction would help the group tap the fast growing apparel market in Africa, where it operates across 16 countries targeting the lowest income bracket.

“I am positive about Africa, the growth rate that it delivers is still second only to China, so, you cannot ignore that,” he said.

Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.