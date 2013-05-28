FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ST-Ericsson sells GPS business to Intel
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 28, 2013 / 6:11 PM / in 4 years

ST-Ericsson sells GPS business to Intel

Astrid Wendlandt, Noel Randewich

1 Min Read

People walk past an ST-Ericsson stand at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Albert Gea

PARIS/SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - ST-Ericsson, a money-losing joint venture being wound down by owners STMicroelectronics and Ericsson, has sold its GPS mobile business to Intel.

ST-Ericsson, which focuses on mobile and wireless chips, announced the sale on Tuesday without naming the buyer. An Intel spokesman later said the U.S. chipmaker bought the assets.

Neither company revealed the price, but ST-Ericsson said the proceeds from the sale, combined with the avoidance of employee restructuring charges and other related restructuring costs, would reduce the joint venture’s cash needs by approximately $90 million.

STMicro and Ericsson announced in March they were winding down ST-Ericsson, which has been hit by a big drop in orders from top customer Nokia and has struggled to compete with other chipmakers.

ST-Ericsson’s GPS-related intellectual property rights and engineers add to Intel’s already existing GPS assets, Intel spokesman Chris Kraeuter said.

Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt and Noel Randewich; Editing by Christian Plumb and Bob Burgdorfer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.