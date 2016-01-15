Cigar maker STG has no fear of U.S. regulation ahead of IPO

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - The chief executive of the world’s largest cigar maker, Scandinavian Tobacco Group (STG), which plans a stock market listing, played down the impact on Friday of proposed tighter regulation of cigars in the United States, its biggest market.

The U.S. Food and Drugs Administration (FDA), which already has the power to regulate cigarettes in the United States, proposed last year extending its regulation to cigars for the first time.

Under the proposals, any new cigar launched in the U.S. market after 2007 would require retrospective approval from the FDA.

Chief Executive Niels Frederiksen told Reuters STG had been on the U.S. market since the 1950s and as its products were launched before 2007, it would not need to jump through any regulatory hoops to gain approvals.

His comments came in response to a Citi research note which said the proposed new rules could be damaging to STG in the long-term because “FDA’s record on cigarette regulation shows it is likely to be extremely hard to win permission”.

“We are convinced we will be regulated by FDA in the future but we do not expect it to be a problem since we are already regulated when it comes to pipe tobacco,” Frederiksen said.

Around 38 percent of STG’s sales in 2014 came from the United States where it has a market leading position within cigars.

The owners of STG said on Thursday they plan an initial public offering of the company on the Copenhagen bourse.

Swedish Match controls 49 percent of the cigar and pipe tobacco maker, while the remaining 51 percent is held by two family foundations. The owners said on Thursday they will sell up to 40 percent via a stock market listing.

Analysts have suggested that the company could be valued at 10 to 11 times operating profit, indicating a market capitalization of around 12 billion Danish crowns ($1.76 billion).

J.P. Morgan Securities, Deutsche Bank and Nordea Markets have been appointed to manage the IPO. Carnegie Investment Bank has been appointed co-lead manager while FIH Partners is acting as financial advisor to STG.

This marks the first IPO in Copenhagen since March 2015 when IT services business NNIT debuted on the exchange.