California regulator rejects SoCalGas' North-South pipeline plan
#Commodities
July 14, 2016 / 8:46 PM / a year ago

California regulator rejects SoCalGas' North-South pipeline plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) on Thursday, said it had rejected Southern California Gas Co’s request to build its North-South Pipeline Project.

The regulatory agency said it rejected the project as “there are more cost-effective alternatives for supporting the utility’s southern natural gas system”.

The North-South pipeline project would have consisted of a new natural gas pipeline between the town of Adelanto and the Moreno Pressure Limiting Station, according to the CPUC.

The leak at Aliso Canyon left little stored gas available to support deliveries on the southern system and that reduces the value of such a project, particularly in the light of lower cost alternatives, according to the regulator.

A pipeline rupture, detected on Oct. 23, was not plugged until mid-February and was ranked as the largest methane release in U.S. history, equivalent to the annual greenhouse gas emissions of nearly 600,000 cars, researchers found.

Reporting by Nithin Prasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler

