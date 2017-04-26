FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
South Africa's Sibanye shareholders approve $2.2 billion Stillwater takeover
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
April 26, 2017 / 12:54 AM / 4 months ago

South Africa's Sibanye shareholders approve $2.2 billion Stillwater takeover

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A sign board is seen near the Sibanye gold mine in Westonaria, west of Johannesburg, South Africa, April 6, 2016.Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Sibanye Gold's shareholders on Tuesday approved the South African miner's $2.2 billion buyout of U.S.-based Stillwater Mining < SWC.N>, moving it a step closer to significantly boosting its platinum portfolio.

About 82 percent of Sibanye shareholders voted in favor of the deal which will cement South Africa's grip on global supply of platinum and advance Chief Executive Neal Froneman's push to diversify away from gold and South Africa.

"We thank our shareholders for their support for this transaction which represents a unique and transformative opportunity to acquire world class, low-cost international PGM assets," Chief Executive Neal Froneman said.

Sibanye, which was spun off from Gold Fields in 2013, last year bought Aquarius Platinum and Anglo American Platinum's mines in Rustenburg. The Stillwater deal is its first venture beyond South Africa.

Stillwater, which operates in Montana, is the only U.S. miner of platinum group metals (PGM) and the largest primary producer of PGMs outside South Africa and Russia.

Stillwater's shareholders are due to meet on Tuesday to vote on the transaction.

Sibanye said it would fund the deal with a combination of debt and new equity. It expects the tranches of capital to be raised by the end of June.

($1 = 13.0376 rand)

Reporting by Olwethu Boso; editing by Jason Neely

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.