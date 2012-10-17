FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
St. Jude sees possible FDA warning letter about California plant
October 17, 2012

St. Jude sees possible FDA warning letter about California plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - St. Jude Medical Inc STJ.N said on Wednesday there is a possibility that it will receive a warning letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration about its manufacturing facility in Sylmar, California, where it makes cardiac rhythm management products.

The company flagged the risk of the letter, known in the industry as Form 483, on its earnings call with analysts.

“It’s a risk and don’t be shocked if that risk is realized,” Chief Executive Dan Starks told the conference call. (Reporting By Debra Sherman; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

