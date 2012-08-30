FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
St Jude reorganizes to save $50-$60 million a year, cuts 300 jobs
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
August 30, 2012 / 10:15 PM / in 5 years

St Jude reorganizes to save $50-$60 million a year, cuts 300 jobs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - St. Jude Medical Inc, a maker of heart devices, has realigned its product divisions into new operating units: one for implantable electronic systems and another for cardiovascular and ablation technologies.

The company, which said it has eliminated about 300 jobs, expects the changes to reduce pretax operating expenses by $50 million to $60 million annually beginning in 2013.

Previously, St. Jude had four divisions: cardiac rhythm management, neuromodulation, atrial fibrillation and cardiovascular.

The company said it will also centralize several support functions including information technology, human resources, legal, business development, and many marketing functions.

As part of the reorganization, three additional executive officers were named: Donald Zurbay as vice president, finance and chief financial officer; Rachel Ellingson as vice president, corporate relations; and Kathleen Chester as vice president, global regulatory.

“The reorganization we have announced today is part of a comprehensive plan to accelerate our growth,” Daniel Starks, St. Jude’s chairman, president and chief executive officer, said in a statement. “We are focused on reducing costs, leveraging economies of scale, maintaining the highest level of quality, and funding our entire portfolio of new growth drivers.”

Reporting By Deena Beasley

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.