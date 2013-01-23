St. Jude's profit beats estimates; expects strong 2013

(Reuters) - Medical device maker St. Jude Medical Inc STJ.N forecast 2013 earnings above market estimates after reporting a better-than-expected fourth-quarter profit as it cut costs.

The company forecast 2013 earnings of $3.68 to $3.73 per share, above analysts’ average estimate of $3.62, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Fourth-quarter net sales fell about 2.5 percent to $1.37 billion, hurt by unfavorable foreign currency translation.

St. Jude Medical reduced its selling, general and administrative expenses by 18 percent. It also cut research and development expenses by 11 percent.

The heart device maker said on January 9 that its fourth-quarter profit would exceed its forecast and Wall Street expectations, helped by cost cuts.

Net income fell to $120 million, or 39 cents per share, in the fourth quarter from $125 million, or 39 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned 92 cents per share. Analysts expected a profit of 90 cents per share.

St. Jude shares closed at $39.67 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday. They have gained 6 percent since the company said its earnings would beat forecast.