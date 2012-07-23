STMicro's revenue meets expectations

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - European chipmaker STMicroelectronics (STM.PA) posted second-quarter revenue in line with expectations but warned that bookings softened in June as the global economy weakened.

STMicroelectronics, which makes chips for cars, computers and mobile phones, posted second-quarter revenue of $2.15 billion, down from $2.57 billion in the year-ago quarter.

ST Micro said current-quarter revenue would rise 2.5 percent sequentially, plus or minus 3 percentage points.

“As we saw during the end of the second quarter, the global economic environment has weakened. As a result, bookings in June softened and remain somewhat volatile,” Chief Executive Officer Carlo Bozotti said in a statement.

It had a second-quarter net loss of $75 million, versus net income of $420 million in the year-ago quarter.

Analysts on average expected second-quarter revenue of $2.15 billion and third-quarter revenue of $2.31 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.