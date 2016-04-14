STMicro board wants to replace CEO, has short-list of candidates

PARIS (Reuters) - The board of Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics has decided to replace its current chief executive Carlo Bozotti, a source close to the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

“The process has been launched and there is a short-list of potential successors,” the source said.

An STMicroelectronics spokesman declined to comment on questions regarding any change of management.

Carlo Bozotti’s current employment contract expires in May 2017. Bozotti, 64, has held the position of CEO at STMicroelectronics since March 2005.