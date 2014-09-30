FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trio of pharma companies jump after CDC confirms U.S. Ebola case
September 30, 2014 / 9:20 PM / 3 years ago

Trio of pharma companies jump after CDC confirms U.S. Ebola case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Some of the ultrastructural morphology displayed by an Ebola virus virion is revealed in this undated handout colorized transmission electron micrograph (TEM) obtained by Reuters August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Frederick Murphy/CDC/Handout via Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Several pharmaceutical companies with potential Ebola treatments jumped in extended trade on Tuesday after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the first case of the virus diagnosed in the country.

U.S.-listed shares of Tekmira Pharmaceuticals TKMR.O jumped 20.6 percent to $25.50, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX.O) surged 14.5 percent to $11.20 while Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT.O) climbed 8.2 percent to $22.83.

Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Chris Reese

