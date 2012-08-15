Your Money: One-stop shopping for global stocks

NEW YORK (Reuters) - In today’s markets, avoiding global crises is like trying to stay dry while running between the raindrops.

One week Italy seems to be in the worst trouble; the next week, India; the next it might be Spain or Japan or the United States. Investors who keep all of their money in the United States miss out on foreign growth. Those who try to diversify by choosing single-country or continent funds can get smacked when the troubles alight on their portfolio.

That’s where funds in the global or world stock category come in. Whereas so-called international funds invest outside the United States, global funds can invest anywhere on the planet, America included. They essentially provide one-stop shopping for every stock market in the world. Active fund managers have supreme flexibility to invest wherever they want, and world index funds deliver a diversified taste of stocks all over the globe.

“They’re the ultimate opportunistic, go-anywhere funds,” says Tom Roseen, head of research services for fund-tracking firm Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company. “Ideally they can preserve your capital in a downturn - and take a run at high performance in an upturn.”

It means your portfolio will have a lot of passport stamps. The typical global fund currently has 50.8 percent of assets in the United States, 9.3 percent in the UK, and 5.6 percent in Japan. A prime benefit of such flexibility, for active managers: If a nasty storm is brewing in one part of the world, the fund can simply tack for calmer climes. In theory, anyway. If your manager isn’t so adept at avoiding danger, you run the risk of stepping right in it.

So how is the globe-trotting strategy proving in practice? For all the volatility of world markets recently, returns in the category have been notably consistent, according to Lipper data. Global funds have averaged 8.38 percent year-to-date and 7.21 percent over 12 months, slightly lagging a corresponding benchmark like the MSCI All Country World Index and its one-year returns of 10.69 percent. Among the top performers in the category: Wasatch World Innovators with its one-year returns of 19.56 percent, and Cook & Bynum Fund, up 18.5 percent over the same time period.

Investors are still warming up to the category. Global funds currently boast about $265 billion in assets, but that’s down $10.7 billion in flows year-to-date, as investors fret about overseas markets because of the European debt crisis. Those collective assets don’t even add up to that of the nation’s largest mutual fund, Pimco Total Return, and its $270 billion. And the category’s five-year returns are underwhelming, at -1.48 percent.

Indeed, some market watchers aren’t sold on the strategy. “I‘m not a fan,” says William Bernstein, co-founder of Efficient Frontier Advisors and author of books like “The Intelligent Asset Allocator” and “The Four Pillars of Investing.” “Flexibility is a tool, but it’s a tool like a chainsaw. You might end up cutting off a limb with it. The assumption with active global funds is that people are able to successfully time the market, and there’s no evidence that’s true - even for investment professionals.”

There’s also the head-scratcher of figuring out what owning a global fund means for your overall portfolio allocation. Any given global fund might be between 25 percent and 75 percent invested in U.S. equities, notes Lipper’s Roseen. Anything below those numbers would be reclassified as a purely international fund, and anything above would be labeled a domestic fund.

That spread gives fund managers a pretty wide berth. So at any given moment, you may not know where you’re exposed and where you’re not. That can complicate your decision-making, if you’re looking to buy into other mutual funds and want to avoid overweighting in a particular region.

“You’re essentially saying to your fund manager, ‘I‘m going to let you be the brain power behind my decision-making,'” says Roseen. “You’re giving them the money and latitude to invest where they think is best going forward.”

That’s a lot of trust to be placing in a manager, especially when active managers as a whole have a nasty habit of underperforming their benchmarks. “It’s a little like you’re playing Three-Card Monte, and you don’t really know what’s hiding under the shells,” says Bernstein. “I suppose you could call up the fund manager, but he probably won’t return your calls.”

That said, if you like the idea of truly global exposure, how do you pick the fund that’s right for you?

DO YOUR HOMEWORK

Research country-by-country breakdowns. It’s one thing to hand over the steering wheel; it’s another to have absolutely no idea where you’re going. Roseen suggests checking on the fund shop’s website for a roadmap of where your money is being parceled out, with updates often provided monthly, or sometimes quarterly.

The annual report and fund prospectus, of course, will give a fuller accounting and explanation for regional breakdowns. The popular fund Oakmark Global, for instance, gives you an example of regional weightings: As of the end of June its assets were 49.1 percent in the United States, 25.7 percent in Europe and 21.8 percent in Asia.

Also, beware of fees. Global funds tend to carry higher expense ratios than do mutual funds as a whole, for reasons that might include operating equity research shops overseas.

That’s a drawback for cost-conscious investors in an era of cramped overall returns. The category’s average expense ratio is 1.4 percent, according to S&P Capital IQ, which exceeds the 1.2 percent average of all actively-managed funds.

But all funds aren’t created equal, so shop around. Calamos Global Equity, for instance, boasts a relatively slim expense ratio of 1.16 percent, and has notched 15.32 percent annual gains over the last three years. Or for those investors who prefer passive management, a fund like Vanguard Total World Stock Index charges a relatively affordable 0.4 percent and is up 7.77 percent a year over three years.

Investors should also seek out proven expertise. Being an expert in U.S. equities is a rare talent. Being an expert in all equities, all over the globe, represents a much higher degree of difficulty.

“It’s hard to be great at everything,” says Todd Rosenbluth, a mutual fund analyst at S&P Capital IQ. “A manager may be skilled at stockpicking in one region, but that’s harder to do when you’re covering the whole world.”

That’s why you’d be wise to seek out managers who have proven that they can play such a challenging game. Of course past performance is no guarantee of future returns, as any fund literature will tell you.

But at least it suggests a demonstrated ability to evaluate risk and reward in multiple regions, and to successfully navigate the choppy market waters of the last few years.

Says Rosenbluth: “If the world is truly your oyster, then you’re free to find the very best stocks with no constraints.”