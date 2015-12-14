East Asian stocks to take Fed hikes in their stride in 2016: Poll

An investor looks at his mobile phone in front of an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Beijing, China, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Li Sanxian

BENGALURU (Reuters) - East Asian stocks will take U.S. Federal Reserve rate hikes in their stride and climb through 2016, Reuters polls across the region found, but China’s economic slowdown and currency volatility will remain a worry.

“Any exposure to the China economy through trade and financial links will continue to impact corporate earnings and market risk premiums across the whole region,” wrote analysts at Societe Generale in a note to clients.

Shanghai's Composite Index .SSEC, still recovering from a summer plunge, is forecast to end the year at 3,500 points, a bit higher than Friday's close of 3,434.58.

If realized, that would mark an 8 percent gain for the year, far more optimistic than predictions in a September poll that was taken just after Chinese stocks had tanked over 40 percent in three months.

October’s sixth interest rate cut in the space of a year by China’s central bank, to aid a slowing economy, helped the index catch up with gains in global stock markets over the past two months.

Forecasts in the poll taken over the past week showed the index would rise to 3,600 by the middle of next year before adding another 8 percent to end 2016 at 3,900.

China’s yuan hit a 4-1/2-year low on Friday, indicating Beijing is willing to let the currency depreciate after it was included in the International Monetary Fund’s reserve basket.

In the past week, Asia saw net foreign selling of $2.3 billion with major institutions seen selling Korean, Taiwanese and Indian shares heavily.

South Korea's KOSPI index .KS11 is expected to rise to 2,070 by mid-2016 and then drop 20 points in the second half of the year. It closed Friday at 1,948.62.

China’s slowdown has weighed on expectations for stocks in across Asia. A dip in stock prices through early next year before a rally in the second part of 2016 is seen in Taiwan and Hong Kong equities.

“We expect the performance in the Asia Pacific region to be driven by robust internal demand growth, and in the case of India and Japan, the pursuit of reforms,” wrote Societe Generale analysts.

Taiwan's Taiex index .TWII, which closed on Friday at 8,115.89, will drop to 7,950 by the middle of next year but then rally 13 percent to finish 2016 at 9,000.

The poll also suggested Hong Kong's Hang Seng index .HSI will follow a similar trend to the mainland's shares. It is predicted to be at 22,000 by the middle of next year, up from Friday's close of 21,464.05, and 23,000 at the end of 2016.

India's benchmark stock index, the BSE Sensex .BSESN, will more than regain lost ground over the next year, but analysts were less optimistic and trimmed their outlook for the second time in a row.

Indian corporate earnings are expected to improve but the government passing key reforms, such as the goods and services tax that transforms India into a single market, through parliament were deemed as vital to a sustained rally.

Japan's Nikkei index .N225 will likely record modest gains in 2016 as steady earnings, strong corporate governance and the U.S. economic recovery offset China's economic slowdown, the poll also found.