Stocks have fans on Wall St despite Europe's woes

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Despite heading into what looks to be a third straight summer of volatile markets, big U.S. brokerages and financial advisers say investors should not abandon stocks, though many advise caution on buying more.

Weak U.S. economic data and the worsening European debt crisis have spurred selling that by the end of last week had erased the Dow’s gains for 2012. Yet stocks have bounced back this week, a big relief for Wall Street seers who have advised their clients to hold steady.

If the past two years serve as any guide, strategists say, a Europe-driven springtime slump in stocks will be followed by a second-half recovery.

“In my view, we’re in a bottoming phase and we’ve started judiciously putting money back in equities,” said Jeffrey Saut, chief investment strategist for Raymond James, who favors energy and some technology companies. “Barring a ‘black swan’ event, stocks will be higher at the end of the year.”

Morgan Stanley Smith Barney since October has preached a diversified, more cautious mix of investments steadied by bonds, cash holdings and an underweight 33 percent allocation to stocks - versus a more typical 35 percent.

“You want four-wheel drive to handle bumpy roads. We’re not calling for chains and snow tires,” said David Darst, the brokerage’s chief investment strategist, who said the firm’s investment strategy committee maintained those recommendations after a meeting this week.

Kate Moore, global equity strategist for Bank of America Merrill Lynch, likewise says her bank has not changed its “neutral” stance on equities since November - which means a 35 percent allocation to stocks. The emphasis is on large U.S. companies, she said.

Some advisory firms, though, say investors should avoid Europe until its financial situation improves. The chief investment officer for City National Asset Management, Bruce Simon, has told the wealth manager’s clients the bank eliminated nearly all of its exposure to European equities earlier in May.

“We believe Europe is facing a long period of weak economic growth,” he wrote in a client note Monday.

STAYING THE COURSE

By not adjusting their market strategies, Wall Street advisers are telling investors to stay the course despite the drum beat of poor economic news and geopolitical events.

Holding tight isn’t always easy. The Euro STOXX 50 Index of large European companies plunged 20 percent from March 16 through earlier this week, and there are fears that economic woes in Greece and Spain may spread.

And advisers caution that the market’s resurgence this week in the face of ongoing turmoil in Europe could be either a sign of renewed optimism or a false rally.

Raymond James’ Saut said the recent plunge on disappointing U.S. employment data and fears that Greece will exit the euro zone may mark an “emotional” low point from which prices will recover.

Some strategists say current prices may even offer some opportunities to buy solid, dividend-paying stocks on the cheap.

Darst of Morgan Stanley Smith Barney said investors should buy North American and European companies that do much of their business worldwide, making them less exposed to weakness in their home regions. He also suggests seeking more exposure to companies in emerging markets.

Merrill Lynch’s Moore advises individual investors with longer time horizons buy large, high-yielding multinational company stocks through dollar-cost averaging, buying small amounts consistently over time. Large-cap European stocks are lagging their U.S. peers by an unusual degree, a disconnect that will eventually end, she said.

At Wells Fargo Advisors, chief international strategist Paul Christopher offers a more bullish view, predicting investment conditions will improve as the year progresses and saying fears of a euro zone break-up will subside.

Wells, which recommends different asset mixes based on risk tolerance and time horizon, since September has advised “moderate” growth and income-oriented investors put 33 percent in U.S. stocks, 8 percent in cash and short-duration debt, and 13 percent in international and emerging markets equities.

“We advise investors to remain cautious; patience will be rewarded,” Christopher wrote in a note to clients Wednesday.

Bessemer Trust, a firm that oversees about $60 billion in assets for families with $10 million or more to invest, has been on defense for more than a year and is not changing its approach, said investment strategies head Peter Langas.

Clients and fund managers were advised to shift money into corporate bonds, convertibles, mortgage debt and non-U.S. government bonds, he said, with the goal of getting higher yields without the same interest rate risk of Treasuries.

The firm did make one new recommendation in April: Bessemer called for increasing gold-related stock holdings to take advantage of beaten down valuations. The Gold/Silver Index of mining stocks plunged about 30 percent between late January and the middle of May amid worries about the European debt crisis and as investors sought safety in the U.S. dollar and Treasuries.

Some market watchers believe U.S. stocks should benefit whether or not Europe bounces back this year.

If global markets continue to slide, the United States could attract investment as a safe haven, said David Kelly, chief global strategist JPMorgan Funds, which manages about $347 billion. Large consumer companies, in particular, should benefit from cheaper gasoline and low borrowing costs, he said.

Investors also should be wary of piling into U.S. government bonds, with yields that in some cases will not keep up with inflation. The earnings yield on stocks last week was nearly 9 percent, which made them cheaper relative to Treasuries than at the end of any quarter in almost 60 years, Kelly told clients in a note this week.

“We feel more optimistic being overweight U.S. equities,” Kelly told Reuters. “With the exception of an Armageddon event, the U.S. economy and the financial system are not as vulnerable to Europe as feared.”