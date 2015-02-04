FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Finland's Stora Enso fourth-quarter profit beats market view
February 4, 2015 / 11:17 AM / 3 years ago

Finland's Stora Enso fourth-quarter profit beats market view

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Stora Enso (STERV.HE), the world’s second biggest producer of graphic papers such as newsprint, magazine and office papers, reported better-than-expected quarterly profits on the back of deep cost cuts in Europe.

The company said its fourth-quarter core operating profit rose 38 percent from a year ago to 209 million euros ($239 million), compared to 190 million euros expected by the analysts in Reuters poll.

It proposed an annual dividend of 0.30 euros, unchanged from a year ago and in line with market consensus.

Stora forecast roughly flat sales and core profit for the first quarter compared to the fourth quarter.

Shares in the company fell 0.6 percent after the announcement.

Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl and Anna Ercanbrack

