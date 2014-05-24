FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hurricane Amanda forms far off Mexican Pacific coast
May 24, 2014 / 4:50 PM / 3 years ago

Hurricane Amanda forms far off Mexican Pacific coast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Hurricane Amanda, the first named big storm of the Pacific hurricane season, formed off the west coast of Mexico on Saturday morning and churned north, where it was projected to gain strength but stay far out at sea.

Amanda was located 645 miles (1,035 km) southwest of the Mexican port of Manzanillo with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 km/h) and the storm was moving west-northwest at 5 miles per hour (7 km/h), the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

The Miami-based center said the storm could become a major hurricane by Sunday, but that there were no coastal watches in effect. Mexico has no significant oil installations on its Pacific coast.

Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; editing by Gunna Dickson

